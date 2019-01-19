As debate swirls around the water district’s proposal to end residents’ voting rights, construction continues on the $46.1 million water treatment plant residents are funding.
Water district customers, who may soon lose their right to vote for the district’s board, are footing the bill for the plant, but the cities will not own it. Instead, the cities of Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Nolanville and Belton, will have the rights to buy water treated by the plant.
The water district - Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 - is overseeing construction of the plant on the shores of Stillhouse Hollow Lake. The plant is scheduled for completion in early 2020, well past the original 2017 target date.
Water district WCID No. 1, which has been criticized for a lack of transparency in its history, isn’t giving much information to its new board member.
“Every time we have a meeting, they say the plans are on schedule and under budget,” director Richard “Dick” Young said Wednesday. “They don’t really give me straight answers.” Young was elected in May, the district’s first election in 24 years, and was the only board member to oppose removal of voting rights.
The Herald requested a tour of plant construction from WCID general manager Ricky Garrett, who declined, citing recent rains.
“A good tour would be next to impossible right now,” Garrett said. Two previously scheduled tours have also been cancelled by the district due to weather conditions.
According to the district’s recently posted meeting minutes, dated Oct. 24, the main electrical building slab was to be poured Oct. 25, and the sedimentation pour was partially complete but rain had affected the concrete pour.
Garrett said Thursday that substantial completion is set for Feb. 19, 2020, with a final completion date of May 19, 2020, despite the fact that rains have created the need for crews to be “continually pumping rainwater out of work areas.”
Why build?
The district currently receives water from Belton Lake treated with a more than 60-year-old plant on the lake.
In 2013, the city of Killeen was at risk of exceeding a water usage threshold established by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, and talks began of building an additional plant. According to Herald archives, a statewide drought in 2011 triggered the TCEQ regulations.
The commission requires water providers to follow the “0.6 rule,” which means that a provider must be able to provide 0.6 gallons of drinking water per tap at any given time, a regulation Garrett said has been in place for decades.
The city voted unanimously in favor of constructing the new facility in October 2013.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake was chosen as the site of the project to reflect the direction of Killeen’s growth to the south.
According to the district, the amount of water the district now can pump to the city is 32 million gallons a day. The new plant will bring the capacity to 42 million gallons per day.
Customers pay
In order to pay for the construction, the district began issuing debt in 2014 following agreements with area cities and others purchasing water to help pay back the principal and interest of the bonds.
Killeen and its ratepayers will be responsible for covering about 50 percent of the debt issued for the plant, which would be paid off through 2037.
Killeen’s plant funding agreement with the water district was approved by the Killeen City Council in February 2014.
Under the terms of an agreement, the city is obligated to pay more than $25 million in principal debt service to the district through 2040 for the plant’s construction, as well as a $5 million down payment approved in the contract.
According to city of Killeen spokeswoman Hilary Shine, debt payments from 2015 through 2018 made to WCID No. 1 for the project total approximately $3.8 million. The city’s 2019 payment is scheduled at approximately $1.25 million.
Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3 and 439 Water Supply Corp. pay debt service to cover the remaining cost of the plant.
WCID directors will meet with the Killeen City Council Tuesday, seeking the council’s approval for the measure that would end area residents’ right to vote for water board members, as well as expand district boundaries. The Killeen council meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday at 210 W. Avenue C.
The water board will meet at 9 a.m. the next day, Wednesday, at 201 S. 38th St.
