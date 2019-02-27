The city of Killeen will host a retirement reception for Assistant City Manager Dennis Baldwin from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday at Killeen Civic & Conference Center. The public is invited to attend.
Baldwin joined the city in 1984 as a police officer. He worked his way through the ranks culminating in his appointment to Killeen Police Chief in 2004, a post he held for 12 years.
In 2016, Baldwin was appointed interim city manager until the hire of City Manager Ron Olson in 2017. Baldwin then assumed the role of assistant city manager.
City staff is hosting the celebration to honor Baldwin’s 35 years of dedicated service to the community on his final day of employment, according to a city news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.