The 2019 Ride of Silence, which raises awareness for cyclists’ right to public roadways, will take place 7 p.m. Wednesday at the municipal building at 101 N. Fifth St. in Nolanville.
Riders should arrive by about 6 p.m., event organizers said. The ride will be 3.5 miles. Helmets are required.
For information contact Leanne Chappell at lchappell217@gmail.com. There is no cost to participate.
