More than 500 motorcycles filled the highway between Killeen and Lampasas as riders turned out for the seventh annual Do You See Me Now Motorcycle Ride, meant to raise awareness for motorcycle safety.
“The ride today was exhilarating. It was a great satisfaction to know that it happened without any accidents, and to know so many people turned out for it,” said event organizer Bruce Raymond. “It went like clockwork.”
While all the riders in the event were hoping to prevent accidents and injuries from happening on the road, some of the people participating in the ride were survivors of motorcycle accidents themselves.
“My husband at the time and I were on our way home, and a car turned right in front of us and we collided with it,” Amy Jo Miller said. “I was thrown off the motorcycle, and while I was lying there I was run over by another car.”
Miller said her accident occurred Oct. 10, 2008, near Belton Lake. Despite having passed her motorcycle certification test just three weeks prior to the incident, Miller said she has not driven a motorcycle on her own since.
She participated in Sunday’s ride as a passenger on someone else’s motorcycle.
“I am just floored that so many people come out to participate in this ride,” she said. “It is a huge healing factor to be a part of something like this.”
Another rider, Colton Monroe, lost his parents in a motorcycle accident in 2016. His parents, Lisa and Michael Richard, were killed in Copperas Cove on Feb. 28, 2016.
The husband and wife team owned and operated the Twisted Wrench Saloon in Harker Heights.
“I don’t even ride bikes, but my friends convinced me that a good way to honor my mom would be to ride one of her bikes today, so I did,” Monroe said. “I run the bar now, and I hear stories about how great they were every day. I could sit and listen to stories about them all day.”
Monroe said it felt good to participate in the motorcycle ride, and hopes the event brings awareness and helps to promote safety on the roads.
“I know what I went through, and I don’t want to see anyone else go through it,” he said.
The Do You See Me Now Motorcycle Ride departed from Cycle Gear in Killeen at 1 p.m. and arrived at the Twisted Oak Grille in Lampasas just before 2 p.m.
