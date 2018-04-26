The 7th annual Do You See Me Now motorcycle ride will be held Sunday and will start at Cycle Gear in Killeen. Registration will begin at 11 a.m.
The event was started in 2011 as a way to raise awareness of motorcycles on the roadways of Central Texas. Beginning with a small group in 2011, the ride has grown to include several hundred motorcycle riders each year.
“I am pushing for 500 to 600 riders participating this year,” event organizer Bruce Raymond said. “The Killeen Police Department will escort us onto the highway and out of the city, and the police departments and sheriff’s departments along the way will be helping us.”
The ride will start at Cycle Gear, located at 3210 East Central Texas Expressway, at 1 p.m. and will end at Twisted Oak Grille in Lampasas, located at 300 South Highway 281. Admission to the event is free, and food will be available.
“We have some really good sponsors for the ride this year,” Raymond said. “Also, May is National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, so this isn’t just a local or a Texas thing, this is a national thing.”
For more information, contact Raymond at 254-630-8469 or dysmn2012@gmail.com.
