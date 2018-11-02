Old FM 440, from Wheeler Avenue to Pershing Drive in Killeen, will be closed beginning Monday, according to a statement from the City of Killeen.
The closure is expected to last through Thursday. Crews will be repairing a section of pavement and must close the street to complete the work.
Traffic will be rerouted for the duration of the project, and motorists are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices. Alternate routes will be required.
"The City of Killeen apologizes for any inconvenience as a result of this work and appreciates your cooperation," the statement reads.
