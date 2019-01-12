The Texas Department of Transportation will temporarily close the westbound lanes of Interstate 14 at Clear Creek Road from 7 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, and the eastbound lanes from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday, weather permitting. In addition, the eastbound exit ramp to North Clear Creek will be temporarily closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday weather permitting.
The temporary closures will allow the contractor to set deck panels for the new westbound to eastbound turnaround bridge that will span the mainlanes of I-14 and the eastbound exit ramp to Clear Creek Road. Eastbound and westbound I-14 traffic will be diverted to the frontage road while northbound and southbound Clear Creek Road traffic will be reduced to single-lane traffic at the bridge. Traffic control will be handled by law enforcement officers during the beam setting operation.
Capital Excavation Co. of Austin is undertaking this roadway reconfiguration project, which began in August of 2018, at a cost of approximately $4.5 million. It is scheduled for completion in late Summer 2019, weather permitting.
TxDOT urges motorists to reduce their speed when approaching the work zone, seek an alternate route when possible, be cautious and watch for construction personnel and equipment in the area.
