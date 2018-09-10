QUEST FOR AN AUDIT
In early 2016, the Herald saw red flags to Killeen city financial problems and tried to pin down information. The Herald's questions to key city officials were met with incomplete answers. The then-city manager and then-mayor said finances were fine. The Herald continued with its questions and coverage.
On June 30, 2016, interim city manager Ann Farris, who had been over the city's finance department, announced to the council the city was about $8 million short of balancing the proposed budget and had been overspending for years.
The public joined the Herald in seeking more information. Residents demanded a forensic audit. The council stopped short of a forensic audit, but approved an external management audit.
The auditors' report, completed in September 2017, showed years of financial mismanagement.
Here are the highlights of the Quest for an Audit coverage.
July 2, 2016
By Rachael Riley
The bombshell was dropped late at night during a council meeting: City officials had been overspending for years and it caught up with them. The city was $8 million short of a meeting needs in the proposed 2017 budget.
http://bit.ly/KDHaudit_problems
http://kdhnews.com/news/politics/killeen-needs-million/article_81ab5656-40da-11e6-944a-0bd38a78dbd8.html
July 10, 2016
By Rachael Riley
Herald staff members had raised question and written stories for several months. These stories on red flags summarize issues the Herald had been covering.
http://bit.ly/KDHaudit_redflags
http://kdhnews.com/news/local/red-flags-lead-to-city-s-million-shortage/article_da3978ba-465d-11e6-b234-771bd6eec010.html
And
http://bit.ly/KDHaudit_redflags2
http://kdhnews.com/news/local/killeen_finances/red-flags-were-warnings-for-killeen-financial-problems/article_c3756d3a-487b-11e6-9f59-cfdefed82b47.html
Aug. 20, 2016
Herald staff
Who knew and when? We thought the public would have the same questions we did, so we sought answers.
http://bit.ly/KDHaudit_whoknew
http://kdhnews.com/news/local/who-knew-about-the-city-s-ongoing-financial-problems/article_ccb0b238-6752-11e6-8ce8-7ba37cb0b035.html
Aug. 25, 2016
Herald staff report
On June 1, 2016, the Herald filed a Texas Public Information request for the city's budget documents. The city fought the request and won. However, city officials presented key information to the public on June 30, 2016.
http://bit.ly/KDHaudit_RecordsRequest
http://kdhnews.com/news/local/ag-sides-with-city-does-not-release-budget-documents/article_3e67cbda-6b38-11e6-bc31-e3bd424e5cd8.html
Sept. 24, 2016
By Angel Sierra and Josh Sullivan
Residents demanded it, some council members requested it, and now a forensic audit appears to be coming to Killeen. But there is no guarantee the investigation into Killeen’s declining finances will be designed for success.
http://bit.ly/KDHaudit_Residents
http://kdhnews.com/news/local/forensic-audit-residents-say-trust-is-big-issue/article_19930ae6-82d9-11e6-9e18-c72b4ae00867.html
Oct. 3, 2016
By Rose Fitzpatrick and Josh Sullivan
Interim City Manager Ann Farris handled the city’s budget and knew of financial issues as early as 2015, according to a document received by the Herald Monday on the eve of the Killeen City Council’s scheduled discussion about whether to move Farris out of the temporary position.
http://bit.ly/KDHaudit_WhoKnew2
http://kdhnews.com/news/local/document-says-farris-knew-of-budget-problems/article_60e680be-89b7-11e6-9c69-c32cbcdbcf47.html
Nov. 26, 2016
By Angel Sierra
Here’s how firm persuaded the city to forgo a forensic audit:
http://bit.ly/KDHaudit_NotForensic
http://kdhnews.com/news/local/analysis-here-s-how-an-audit-firm-persuaded-the-city/article_7c462e76-b456-11e6-ae4b-97658bdf3162.html
Feb. 4, 2017
By Angel Sierra
Killeen forensic audit torpedoed?
http://bit.ly/KDHaudit_TorpedoAttempt
http://kdhnews.com/news/local/killeen-forensic-audit-torpedoed-unsolved-questions-remain/article_3b10d492-eb4c-11e6-8f35-0b4e6e604860.html
March 7, 2017
By Angel Sierra
Killeen council reaches a consensus on pursuing the audit, but it is less than expected
http://bit.ly/KDHaudit_LessThan
http://kdhnews.com/news/local/residents-fired-up-as-audit-vote-advances/article_b9fc492c-03bf-11e7-9120-ff75587ee05c.html
March 28, 2017
By Angel Sierra
Budget amendment approved to pay for the audit
http://bit.ly/KDHaudit_BudgetApproved
http://kdhnews.com/news/local/killeen-audit-funding-gets-green-light/article_bd34a2b2-1420-11e7-ae41-ff1c0fa70552.html
May 2, 2017
By Angel Sierra and Josh Sullivan
First budget briefing reports news that some Killeen officials misused public money, created a side account for money transfers and made questionable decisions.
http://bit.ly/KDHaudit_MisusedFunds
http://kdhnews.com/news/local/audit-some-killeen-officials-misused-public-money/article_1c5f820e-2fae-11e7-b4e6-b7610911e657.html
June 10, 2017
By Angel Sierra and Rose Fitzpatrick
City manager intervened and auditors quit talking
http://bit.ly/KDHaudit_Silence
http://kdhnews.com/news/local/killeen-audit-swept-under-the-rug/article_0fc7f2d8-4e44-11e7-8e06-1bde8c4692c9.html
July 1, 2017
By Angel Sierra and Rose Fitzpatrick
With some Killeen financial records missing and some key managers gone, auditors hired to investigate the city’s finances are finding challenges.
http://bit.ly/KDHaudit_RecordsMissing
http://kdhnews.com/news/local/documents-raise-questions-about-killeen-city-purchases/article_3519004a-5ed9-11e7-943c-6becac84ef80.htm
July 15, 2017
By Rose Fitzpatrick
Auditors continue to work on the mysteries of the Killeen city financial decline, and the public can only hope they have the right focus and access to the information they need. Auditors had told the council they couldn’t find some older documents.
http://bit.ly/KDHaudit_RecordsMissing2
http://kdhnews.com/news/local/will-documents-tell-story-of-killeen-city-financial-problems/article_95a2161a-69c7-11e7-bb3d-03b9da9010c2.html
July 29, 2017
By Rose Fitzpatrick
A Herald request for documents uncovered reports that city officials ordered documents destroyed in late 2016 as the city was in the middle of choosing firms for an audit of its financial records going back to 2005.
http://bit.ly/KDHaudit_RecordsDestroyed
http://kdhnews.com/news/local/timing-of-killeen-document-shredding-brazen/article_92906c78-74c7-11e7-a6b3-bfb5ef84765f.html
AUDITORS FINDINGS
Sept. 9, 2017
By Angel Sierra
In a 173-page analysis of city finances released Tuesday, Houston-based public accounting firm McConnell & Jones boiled city financial problems down to two main struggles: a history of overspending spanning nearly a decade from fiscal years 2007-2016; and a parade of city managers and finance directors — six of each in a period going back to 1990.
http://bit.ly/KDHaudit_Findings
http://kdhnews.com/management_audit/audit-lack-of-fiscal-discipline/article_3cb5061a-95d3-11e7-8936-6ff651917eaf.html
Sept. 9, 2017
By Rose Fitzpatrick
Killeen had a whopping $252.9 million in debt by Sept. 30, 2016, with more than a fourth — 26 cents — of every property tax dollar, going to pay debt service in that fiscal year. That was part of the bond history pieced together by auditors in a report released Tuesday.
http://bit.ly/KDHaudit_WhoppingDebt
http://kdhnews.com/management_audit/killeen-bond-age-debt-increases-some-money-misspent/article_3e84a7a2-95ce-11e7-8bb8-d728e61cc6ae.html
Sept. 9, 2017
By Kyle Blankenship
Auditors said a series of shortsighted expenditures and weak financial controls created a situation in which the council repeatedly voted for large increases in capital improvement without a clear vision of the future.
http://bit.ly/KDHaudit_Shortsighted
http://kdhnews.com/management_audit/audit-city-capital-outlay-policies-lax-for-years/article_e52490d6-95ce-11e7-967a-7711335361b9.html
Sept. 16, 2017
By Rose Fitzpatrick
Killeen residents paid their water and sewer bills each month. They paid their trash bills and drainage fees, too. The payments, perhaps difficult for some to make, would cover services the residents used. All extra money should go to toward maintaining water pipes, trash trucks, maybe curbside recycling. Yes? No.
http://bit.ly/KDHaudit_RatepayersMoney
http://kdhnews.com/management_audit/killeen-ratepayers-money-misused/article_046ee16c-9b51-11e7-abc8-1f7cf788b4f1.html
Sept. 16, 2017
By Kyle Blankenship
Four companies secure the majority of city/owner development agreements, and the city has never reviewed developers’ books for construction estimates, despite having the authority to do so. Two of Killeen’s agreements with developers were paid from the city’s operations fund. The findings are among those in the management audit of Killeen’s finances.
http://bit.ly/KDHaudit_Developers
http://kdhnews.com/management_audit/audit-raises-concerns-on-city-developer-agreement-policy/article_0a12e34c-9b52-11e7-93fa-0309b15c3205.html
Sept. 16, 2017
By Angel Sierra
Just because the management audit of Killeen city finances is over doesn’t mean everyone packs up and goes home — accountability is ongoing.
http://bit.ly/KDHaudit_WhatsNext
http://kdhnews.com/management_audit/after-management-audit-up-to-city-auditor-to-ensure-accountability/article_a2725042-9b51-11e7-b106-5f20c348c941.html
