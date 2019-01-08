The Texas Department of Transportation began repair operations on portions of Business 190 in Killeen this week.
The project will repair pavement sections, initially, from the Business 190 exit and entrance ramps in the vicinity of the Fort Hood main gate to Fort Hood Street, according to TxDOT.
“The work will take place between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. and is expected to last about two weeks. One lane and center turn lane will remain open throughout the project.
Motorists can expect temporary lane closures, flaggers, pilot cars and temporary delays within the project area,” according to a TxDOT news release.
TxDOT cautions motorists to be alert for construction personnel and equipment in the work areas.
