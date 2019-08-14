Road construction.JPG

Barricades and sandbags wait for construction to begin at the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and Stan Schlueter Loop on Wednesday.

 Artie Phillips | Herald

The Texas Department of Transportation has begun placing barricades and warning signs for the upcoming construction project on State Highway 195.  Motorists on the road should expect traffic control flaggers, periodic temporary lane closures and temporary delays.

The construction project will start with building underpass turnarounds at the intersection of 195/Fort Hood Street and Farm to Market 3470/Stan Schlueter Loop.

artie@kdhnews.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.