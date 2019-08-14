The Texas Department of Transportation has begun placing barricades and warning signs for the upcoming construction project on State Highway 195. Motorists on the road should expect traffic control flaggers, periodic temporary lane closures and temporary delays.
The construction project will start with building underpass turnarounds at the intersection of 195/Fort Hood Street and Farm to Market 3470/Stan Schlueter Loop.
