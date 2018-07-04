COPPERAS COVE – Robertson Avenue Baptist Church fed the community at third annual Picnic on the Grounds on Wednesday.
The church started its holiday picnic, because Coryell county lacks Fourth of July celebrations.
“There is nothing going on in Copperas Cove. Veterans of Foreign Wars has a ceremony, but there is nothing for families to do until 4 p.m.,” said Cecile Burrows.
The church hosted its first picnic on America’s 239th anniversary. Attendance grows every year.
“We have more people than last year here … the parking lot is full. It is not all members,” Burrows said.
“I invited 60 people from H-E-B yesterday … I went to the Copperas Cove fire station and handed out some church address cards,” said Traci Hayes.
There is not entry fee. People do not have to wear a suit to come out. Only cook-off competitors are required to bring food.
“We have the most diverse church you have ever seen,” Burrows said. All races, ages and abilities are welcome.
Traci Hayes grilled hot dogs, burgers and ribs. Five members wrapped each burger and hot dog in aluminum foil.
Attendees served themselves inside. Cold foods and beverages were kept in coolers.
Members set up a bounce house, yard games, canopy tents and DJ equipment.
Evangelist Dennis Rehders from Lampasas provided live music. Rehders is a retired senior noncommissioned officer and gospel soloist.
This year, the church held a chili cookoff. Tad Laver won first place, Mbali Vilakati took second, and Rocky Scott came in third.
“We aren’t the greatest or the best, but we will be someday. We are going to be bigger next year,” Burrows said.
For more information about services and events go to www.rabccove.org.
