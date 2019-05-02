TEMPLE — A caller said Monday her vehicle was struck by a rock on southbound Interstate 35 near Loop 363, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said Wednesday.
Although an officer saw the damage to the passenger side of the front windshield, no rock was found.
No one was injured.
The case is active, Weems said.
A woman died in March after on northbound I-35 a rock crashed, reportedly thrown from the railroad tracks overhead, through the windshield of the car where she was a passenger. It happened near E.R. Carpenter L.P.
That rock was reportedly about a foot long and 5 inches thick.
Keila Ruby Flores, 33, died March 10.
Another vehicle was supposedly struck March 12 by another rock thrown down onto I-35.
About two days later, a tow truck driver's truck was hit by a rock, this time on SE HK Dodgen Loop.
No one else has been injured since Flores.
No one has been arrested in connection with any of these incidents.
