181202-A-XI247-001

A U.S. Army trooper assigned to Task Force Thunder, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, provides security during a routine patrol, Iraq, Dec. 2, 2018. The 3rd Cav. Regt. was deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, working by, with and through the Iraqi Security Forces and Coalition partners to defeat ISIS in designated areas of Iraq and Syria.

 Capt. Jason Welch

BAGHDAD  — Two rockets were fired into the capital’s fortified Green Zone Monday evening, landing around one kilometer (a half-mile) from the U.S. Embassy amid soaring tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

Residents heard the explosions followed by alert sirens that sounded briefly across the Tigris River. It was the second such attack since May, when a rocket was fired into the Green Zone, landing near the sprawling U.S. Embassy compound. Such attacks have been blamed on Iranian-backed militias in Baghdad, some of whom want U.S. troops stationed in Iraq to leave.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.