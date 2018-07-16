HARKER HEIGHTS — Repeat business.
That’s how one local roller rink has been able to stay open for 36 years.
“They bring their kids and the next thing we know the same person is bringing their grandchildren,” said Shirley Morken, owner of Texas Skateland. “We’ve seen several in town do that.”
Texas Skateland, and roller skating in general, has always been a family business for Shirley and her husband Donald.
The Morkens even met at a skating rink when Shirley was 16 years old.
“My husband and I started skating at the Fort Hood Skating Rink,” she recalled. “This one wasn’t built yet.”
Once the building on East Business U.S. Highway 190 was built, the skating club the Morkens belonged to moved from Fort Hood to Harker Heights .
Donald and Shirley were skating partners and have been married for 53 years. They raised their three children at the roller rink and started teaching skating throughout the Killeen area.
In 1981, the rink was up for sale. The Morkens purchased the property and have been running Texas Skateland ever since.
Roller skating saw a boom in the 1970s thanks to the disco-era but declined between 2006 to 2016, according to the Roller Skating Association.
Yet, in past 36 years Texas Skateland was only closed once for three weeks in order to redo the skating floor and repaint the figure circles.
Today, most skating rinks remain a popular choice for birthday parties.
Texas Skateland includes everything you need for a roller skate party with a birthday package for $98 and host various holiday-themed events throughout the year.
While parents skate during the birthday parties, the Morkens have found that roller skating is an activity the youth enjoy and haven’t found a way to keep adults coming back.
“A lot of times the adults are afraid of getting injured,” said Steve Morken, the owners’ son and general manager of Texas Skateland.
The RSA reported roller skating centers host 23 million visits per year from kids in grades five through seven.
“We get a few high schoolers but once they get a car they don’t like to come skating,” said Shirley Morken.
Roller skate centers also host 18 million visits annually by kindergartners through fourth-graders, according to RSA statistics.
“To be honest, I work at a day care,” said Miquita Cheadle, a teacher with Miles Ahead Daycare in Killeen. “We go on a field trip everyday and they anticipate coming here. They would rather skate then go anywhere else.”
Cheadle said she also believes roller skating with the kids has helped grow a bond between her and the children.
“You bond with them on their level,” she said of always skating with her class on their trips to the roller rink. “You feel like a kid again.”
Many of the day care kids, who range in age from 4 to 11, didn’t know how to skate before their weekly summer field trips to Texas Skateland.
“Now 98 percent of my class knows how to skate,” Cheadle said. “It’s great; they never get bored of it. I always have to pull them off the floor when it’s time to go.”
And while the trend of roller skating is generally in decline, the Morkens notice certain trends that draw people back to the rink, such as roller hockey, speed skating and roller derby.
Having been a part of the Fort Hood-Killeen area for so many years, Texas Skateland looks to continue to bring roller skating to the community.
“Nothing for the kids in Harker Heights,” Shirley Morken said of a headline she read in a local newspaper. “We’ve been open 36 years.
“They always say there’s nothing for the kids to do but if they’re new in the area they don’t know we’re here.”
Repeat business has continued to keep Texas Skateland going.
“A couple weeks ago (Robert Griffin III) was back in town and came and had a skate party with us,” said the Morkens of the former Copperas Cove football player and NFL quarterback. “He came and had his whole family here.”
But Texas Skateland doesn’t promote when well-known customers return, instead they continue to rely on repeat business to help spread the word.
If you go
- Texas Skateland is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday. Cost to skate is $8
- Friday and Saturday nights from 7 to 11 p.m., it costs $9.
- Prices include roller skates or blades rental.
- Skate trainers are available for beginning skaters of all ages.
