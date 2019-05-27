SALADO — An accident in Salado on Monday afternoon sent two people to the hospital.
At about 12:30 p.m. on Brewer Road in Salado, a two-vehicle accident resulted in a car rolling over after being hit by another vehicle.
“It appeared that one car T-boned the other vehicle,” said Shane Berrier, fire department chief in Salado.
The individual in the car that rolled over was transported by air to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple. Another individual was transported by ground to the hospital.
There was one individual in the car that was hit and four in the other, Berrier said.
Eight people and five apparatus responded to the accident from Salado Fire Department, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.