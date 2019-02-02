1. Yes. Border security is a serious problem; the wall project must be a top priority.

2. Yes. If funding can be identified to build it, Trump is right to make it happen.

3. No. There are far better ways to spend $7 billion to improve national security.

4. No. The border situation isn’t suddenly a national emergency. This is just a ploy.

5. Unsure. It’s hard to say whether the wall is the answer to improving border security.

