NOLANVILLE—A vehicle Saturday afternoon rolled into a ditch near the Nola Ruth exit of U.S. Highway 190 traveling eastbound.
Who was in the vehicle at the time of rollover and their condition is unknown. Dispatchers told first responders over radio correspondence the vehicle rolled over about three times. Reports of the accident were heard around 12:45 p.m.
EMS crews and Nolanville police were seen tending to the scene as traffic built up before the accident.
Nolanville Police Chief Daniel Porter could not be immediately reached for comment.
This story will be updated.
