Multiple agencies are responding to a rollover accident involving multiple vehicles at the intersection of Watercrest Road and Robinett Road in Killeen, south of I-14/U.S. Highway 190, as of 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
A helicopter has been summoned to the scene and Watercrest Road has been blocked off, according to scanner conversations.
The Herald has a photographer heading to the scene and the story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.