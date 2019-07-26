A single vehicle rollover was reported shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday. The accident occurred on northbound Texas Highway 195 near the intersection of River Ridge Ranch Road. The driver was taken to a hospital, but police on scene did not provide any other details.
