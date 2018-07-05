A rollover crash in the early morning hours in Killeen led to one man being arrested for a misdemeanor offense, an official said on Thursday.
Officers were dispatched at 12:08am, on Thursday, to Chantz Drive and East Elms Road in reference to a rollover crash, said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman.
A pickup truck landed upside down near the intersection.
“The vehicle was unoccupied upon the officers’ arrival,” she said.
“One male at the scene was intoxicated in a public place and posed a danger to himself,” Miramontez said. “He was arrested and transported to the Killeen City Jail for public intoxication.”
