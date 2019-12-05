The woman known for her fiery red hair and being a trailblazer in Killeen was given a final farewell on Thursday.

Rosa Hereford, the first woman to be elected in the Killeen City Council, was laid to rest at the Central Texas Veterans State Cemetery under sunny skies with more than 100 mourners, including past and current elected city and county officials.

