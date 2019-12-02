Lisa Shockey

Lisa Shockey holds a photo of her mother, Rosa Hereford, standing beside former Killeen mayor Raúl Villaronga at a city event in the 90s. Shockey is also holding a bulletin for a celebration of life her mother recently participated in.

 Artie Phillips | Herald

Rosa Hereford was an activist.

In her earlier days, she was a member of the Greensboro sit-ins, which were a series of nonviolent protests in Greensboro, North Carolina, in 1960 against racial segregation at the Woolworth department store chain, which later removed its segregation policy.

artie@kdhnews.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.