A 103-acre swath of undeveloped land on Rosewood Drive and Interstate 14 could be an eastern “gateway project” for the city of Killeen if a land use adjustment request is approved by the Killeen City Council.
On Tuesday, the council will discuss a request from KNC Associates to adjust the city’s future land use map for a parcel just south of Interstate 14 on the east and west frontage of Rosewood Drive to allow mixed commercial and residential use.
The land, currently designated for suburban commercial use, is undeveloped and surrounded by housing to the east and west.
According to a council memorandum, the adjustment would allow the developer to use the land for commercial and residential development rather than solely commercial.
“The applicant is currently exploring a variety of potential uses, including retail, commercial, multi-family residential, as well as single-family and attached residential dwellings,” the memo read. “The intent is to master plan the area as a mixed-use development with commercial uses fronting Rosewood Drive and residential uses further to the east and west sides of the property.”
The rezoning was recommended by a 6-0 vote from the Killeen Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday. After discussion at a workshop Tuesday, the council is expected to vote on the request May 22.
During a commission meeting Monday, Jim Wright, owner of JWC properties and representative for the properties’ buyers, said the developer’s intent was to create an “upper-scale development” at the site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.