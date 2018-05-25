As a precaution, H-E-B is recalling a popular salad product from all stores.
The recall is for H-E-B Ode to Olives Sliced Salad Olives in 10-ounce glass jars with a best buy date of Nov. 3, 2019.
There is possibly glass present in the product, according to a press release from H-E-B.
No injuries have been reported, but consumers are advised to return the product to the store for a refund.
More information on the recall is available by calling H-E-B Customer Service at 855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.