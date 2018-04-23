SALADO — Headway is being made on this village’s long-gestating $8.2 million wastewater project.
Village Administrator Don Ferguson said the construction on the collection system is ahead of schedule while the treatment system is on schedule.
“It’s going along very well — knock on wood,” Ferguson said. “We started construction in January. We have made significant progress. We’re going to be crossing Salado Creek in early May if everything goes as planned and working on Main Street.”
The Salado board of aldermen tapped Matous Construction of Belton to build the wastewater treatment plant, which will be located east of Royal Street, and Killeen-based McLean Construction to assemble the collection system and lift stations. McLean is also building the first phase of the South Belton sewer system.
The Salado wastewater treatment plant will cost more than $4.8 million and the collection system has a price tag of more than $3.3 million. The aldermen awarded the contracts to the two construction companies in late November.
“I’m glad we’re using professionals for this project,” Alderman Michael McDougal said at the time, stressing his dissatisfaction with the sewer’s delays.
Currently, construction crews are placing sewer lines along Royal Street. Once that is complete, Ferguson said, construction will cross Salado Creek and begin work along Main Street.
“Then we’ll jump across the interstate and finish up over there,” he added.
Maps of the project show that, once completed, the sewer will stretch from the treatment plant go along Royal Street follow Main Street and end near Salado Plaza Drive.
Sewer lines also will be placed on West Village Road from Salado Plaza Drive in the north to Thomas Arnold Road in the south.
The village of Salado is betting the sewer will spur development.
“It’s going to be an economic generator,” Ferguson said. “I think it’s going to open the door to maybe some more restaurants and more business in the community.”
Additionally, Ferguson said the sewer may inspire a redevelopment of downtown as existing businesses switch to being tapped into the sewer from being on septic.
“There are, really, many aspects of this project that point to a long-term benefit,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson explained utilities, such as wastewater, are effective growth management tools.
“Utilities play an important part in growth and development and wastewater is one of those key utilities,” he said. “If you have control of that system and you have a system you can manage your growth more efficiently.”
More growth is coming for Bell County. The Perryman Group, an economic and financial analysis firm in Waco, said Wednesday the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Statistical Area — which covers Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties — is projected to gain an estimated 18,000 jobs over the next five years.
“Retrofitting a built community with wastewater is never a cheap proposition,” Ferguson said of the sewer project’s multimillion dollar cost. “But it is also something that you’re better off doing now rather than waiting. It will never get cheaper.”
