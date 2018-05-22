BELTON — Vehicle registration renewals may become easier for residents of Salado and southeast Bell County.
On Monday morning, the Bell County Commissioners Court unanimously approved an agreement with Brookshire Brothers, the grocery store in Salado, for it to begin offering vehicle registration renewals.
Shay Luedeke, the tax assessor-collector, said the service will begin sometime next month.
“I looked at the map of the county and the H-E-Bs are pretty spread out — except for the Salado area,” Luedeke said, referencing the partnership between the Texas grocery store chain and Bell County.
Four H-E-B stores in Bell County currently offer vehicle registration renewal: H-E-B Plus! at 525 N. Main St., in Belton; H-E-B at 3002 S. 31st St., in Temple; and H-E-B at 1101 W. Stan Schlueter Loop and H-E-B at 809 N. Gray St., in Killeen.
Luedeke said the Brookshire Brothers deal will allow for residents of Salado, Holland, Bartlett and rural areas of southeast Bell County to renew their vehicle registration.
He estimates 20,000 cars are in the Salado area.
The Bell County vehicle registration agreement is Brookshire Brothers’s first in Texas, Luedeke said.
“This has been a good program,” said Commissioner Tim Brown, who represents Salado. “I’m glad they were willing to come on board.”
Commissioner John Fisher asked Luedeke if the grocery store would also be able to renew residents’ farm trailer registration.
The tax assessor-collector said Brookshire Brothers can grant renewal stickers for farm trailers.
“Good, because that would be more important over there because there are a lot of farm equipment and trailers in that area,” Fisher said.
