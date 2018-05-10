Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $862 million in sales tax allocations in May, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Killeen is expected to receive $2.35 million in sales tax revenue, an 8.71 percent increase from May 2017’s allocation, the release stated.
Statewide, the total allocations represent a 9.4 percent increase from the allocations distributed in May 2017, with Texas special districts received the biggest increase of 20.6 percent from last year.
Bell County
The county will receive $1.87 million in sales tax allocations in May, an increase of 6.69 percent from this time last year.
Harker Heights will receive $689,872, a 7.75 percent increase from May 2017.
Nolanville saw a sales tax percentage increase for the past month, receiving $57,750 this month, 4.93 percent higher over the same month last year.
Temple is set to receive $2.12 million, a 5.05 percent increase from last year’s allocation.
Belton will receive $506,855, a 3.56 percent increase from last May.
Coryell County
Coryell County will receive $244,090 for a 14.9 percent increase over last year’s allocations.
Copperas Cove saw a 15.45 percent increase in May allocations from last year; it is set to receive $510,594.
Gatesville saw an 9.58 percent increase in sales tax allocations, receiving $510,594 in May.
