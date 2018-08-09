The state’s annual sales tax holiday returns Friday through Sunday (Aug. 10-13) for those looking to save as they prepare to shop for back to school supplies.
Most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks priced below $100 are exempt from sales tax under the law, and shoppers save an average of about $8 on every $100 they spend during the weekend.
The law also covers purchases made online or through a catalog seller doing business in the state.
In 2017, shoppers saved an estimated $90.3 million in state and local sales taxes during the sales tax holiday, according to the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts office.
Texas’ tax holiday weekend has been an annual event since 1999.
To see a full list of clothing, footwear and other qualifying and nonqualifying items log onto comptroller.texas.gov/taxes.
Sales tax exempt items include:
Athletic socks
Baby bibs
Baby clothes
Baby diapers (cloth or disposable)
Belts with attached buckles
Dresses
Jackets
Jeans
Neckwear and ties
Pajamas
Pants
Panty hose
Scout uniforms
Shirts
Sandals
Slippers
Sneakers and tennis
Shorts
Skirts
Sleepwear, nightgowns, pajamas
Sweatshirts
Work clothes
Work uniforms
Workout clothes
