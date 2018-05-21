The lights were turned down low and the music was turned up Sunday at the Courtyard by Marriott in Killeen for a Sunday Fun Day Salsa Event, hosted by Izis and Luis Rosario.
“As both a singer and an entrepreneur, I always like to find ways to take part in the community,” Izis Rosario said. “So with these events we like to do something to give back.”
The Sunday event was actually the third event the couple has held at the hotel, but the first on a Sunday. The previous two events were on Saturdays, and the couple hopes to hold the events every month.
“My wife will be singing some salsa songs and doing some salsa dances, and I will be doing a salsa class, teaching the basic salsa steps and turns,” Luis Rosario said. “We also have local vendors here and a folkloric group from Panama that will be doing a fashion show and performing some folk dances.”
More than 50 people attended the event, with audience members singing along to some songs and dancing to others. The event was held in the lobby of the Courtyard by Marriott, outside the hotel’s bistro and cafe.
“We met about a year and a half ago, through a meet-and-greet event that was being hosted by Juan Rivera and the chamber of commerce,” Courtyard by Marriott Director of Sales Ibelice Rivera said. “We have such a large Hispanic population in Killeen, it is great to be able to hold events like this for them and for others.”
After Izis Rosario had taken the stage and sang a few songs and performed a few salsa dances, Luis Rosario led a group of attendees in some basic salsa moves.
More than a dozen guests participated in the lessons, laughing and clapping along to the beat.
“This event is for everyone, but as a woman in business, I like to promote other women,” Izis Rosario said. “All the vendors here today are women, and most of the people performing are women, as well.”
Items provided by Wholesale Bargains in Harker Heights were raffled off to attendees.
The Courtyard by Marriott is at 1721 East Central Expressway in Killeen.
