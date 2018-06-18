The “Salsa Nurse” was back at the Courtyard by Marriott in Killeen on Sunday, and this time she invited all area fathers to join her.
A Karaoke Funday event was held in honor of Father’s Day, and families from all over the Killeen/Fort Hood area were welcome to attend.
“We have karaoke set up for kids to serenade their fathers, and a dance group will be performing a special dance for the fathers,” Izis Rosario, the “Salsa Nurse,” said. “We even have some dominos tables set up, because in Puerto Rican culture dads love to play dominoes.”
The dominoes tables were on loan from the Central Texas Domino Club of Killeen, which was sponsoring the event.
The club is relatively new to the Killeen area, having been established in May 2017, but there are more than 20 active members in the group.
“The members meet almost every Thursday in Killeen, and once a month we hold tournaments that are open to the public,” club secretary Emilio V. Rodriguez said. “We are a nonprofit organization, so we do charge a fee for the tournament, and that just covers the cost of the trophies for the winners.”
The next tournament will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the club’s meeting place, 2707 E. Rancier Ave.
Also at the event was Erika Garcia, a local dance instructor who was invited to the Funday to lead the attendees in some basic salsa steps and to help get the crowd dancing.
“I have been teaching dancing since 2014, and I actually just recently opened my studio off of Fort Hood Street,” Garcia said. “This is just a way for me to get out and meet the community and to spread the word.”
Garcia’s studio is called iDance Fusion Studio, and it is at 500 N. Fort Hood St., Suite 506.
The event began about 3 p.m. and lasted until 7 p.m.
At 4 p.m. the Puerto Rican dance group Guaili de Boriken took the stage to welcome fathers and families with a special dance.
The group was dressed in traditional Puerto Rican dancing garb, and the audience seemed to enjoy the show.
Luis Rosario, Isis’ husband, said he was happy with the event.
“Fathers, we don’t need much, we just want to be remembered on Father’s Day,” Luis said. “I received phone calls this morning from my two adult kids, and that felt good. That is all we need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.