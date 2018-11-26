Now that Thanksgiving is officially over, it is time to start ringing in the Christmas season, and the Salvation Army in Killeen is taking that saying seriously, with ringers collecting for the organization stationed at local businesses.
“We have 11 locations between Harker Heights and Killeen that we cover,” said Salvation Army Maj. David Craddock, head of the Killeen chapter of the Salvation Army. “We are doing all three Walmart supercenters and all three neighborhood markets. We are doing both doors on the supercenter, plus we are doing Sam’s Club and Hobby Lobby.”
Each year the Salvation Army has a goal of $90,000 it hopes to raise. Craddock said the organization fell short by about $24,000 last year, which he attributed to the hurricanes late last year splitting people’s charitable donations.
The Salvation Army workers will be ringing the bells and accepting charitable donations Monday through Saturday from today until Christmas Eve, according to Craddock. A rotation of 22 ringers will work each day in five-hour shifts at the 11 locations.
“Some of our ringers are paid, but we prefer to use volunteers, because it means we can raise more money,” Craddock said.
People can apply to be Salvation Army volunteers by calling the local office at 254-634-7172, by emailing Craddock at david.e.craddock@uss.salvationarmy.org or by stopping in at the local office at 1306 E. Rancier Ave.
