The temperatures were perfect Saturday for the 57th annual Killeen Christmas Parade. Thousands lined the sidewalks in downtown Killeen late Saturday afternoon as temperatures peaked in the mid-70s, a stark contrast from last year when frigid temperatures forced parade watchers to bundle up.

The theme for this year’s parade was “Santa’s Winter Camp.”

