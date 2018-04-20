As much as a quarter-inch of rain is predicted in the Killeen area on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
The day will begin with a slight chance of rain, with the likelihood of showers and thunderstorms increasing to 50 percent after 8 a.m.
Winds will also be a factor, with gusts predicted to be as high as 20 mph.
"We have a warm front moving across the region, followed by a cold front," said Juan Hernandez, meteorologist with the NWS Dallas/Fort Worth office.
The temperature is forecast to reach the low 70s. Overnight lows throughout the coming week will drop into the 50s.
Chances of rain and storms remain high into Saturday night, decreasing into Sunday morning. The rest of Sunday is forecast to be partly sunny with a high in the mid-70s and gusty winds.
"We'll have a quiet Monday and Tuesday," Hernandez said.
Monday and Tuesday are predicted to be sunny, with temperatures warming into the mid-80s on Tuesday, before slight rain chances return for Wednesday and Thursday.
