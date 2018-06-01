Kick back this weekend, but also keep cool.
The National Weather Service predicts Saturday to be the first 100-degree day in the Killeen area.
Up until Saturday, the hottest day in the area was May 26, according to Meteorologist Juan Hernandez. The high temperature that day was 98 degrees.
Beyond Saturday’s high of 100, there’s a slight chance for storms in the evening. The high temperature Sunday is expected to be 94.
Rising heat will likely continue into the week, with Monday’s high expected to be 95. On Tuesday, the high is expected to be 98.
Temperatures will continue to climb over this summer, he said, reaching above average temperatures.
