Walk with a Doc for Pediatric Stroke on Saturday has been moved from Lion’s Club Park to the Killeen Mall for inclement weather, according to a statement from the Metroplex Health System Foundation.
Those participating should enter the mall through the employee doors facing Illinois Avenue, located between the entrance for Great American Cookies and the Dillard’s children/men section. There will be a number “3” in green by the designated area, and purple balloons will be set to assist with directions.
The time will remain from 8 to 9 a.m. located at 2100 S WS Young Drive.
For any questions, call director TaNeika Driver-Moultrie at 254-338-1562.
