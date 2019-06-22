dvRED
SUGHEAD: Central Texas College introduces high school graduates to college with Saturday start
By David Perdue
Killeen Daily Herald
Gabino Gonzalez Jr. was happy to be at Central Texas College’s Anderson Campus Center on Saturday morning.
“I’m trying to find information (on) what they can do to help me get to graphic design (and) gaming design,” the Shoemaker High School graduate said as he and his father walked around the various tables talking to faculty and staff members during CTC’s Saturday start.
“Definitely my first choice,” Gonzalez said when asked if he is considering other colleges. “Then after CTC for two years, I’m going to A&M.”
That kind of firm commitment is exactly what Saturday Start organizers are hoping for.
“This event is designed to primarily help students get from wherever they are in our admissions and enrollment process (to) ready to register,” said Barbara Merlo, CTC’s marketing director. “We had about 130 advanced sign ups, plus guests. A lot of people are bringing parents, which is great.”
Merlo said the students would go from an information session at the campus center to the student services building, where they could talk to advisers, take any needed tests and start the process of registering for classes, which begin on August 26.
“It is important that they have their financial aid set up, and that’s another thing that we’re going to make sure these student’s have,” Merlo said.
Director of Admissions and Recruitment Shannon Bralley said this is the fourth year the college has held Saturday Start and that pre-registration for this year’s event has increased significantly.
“I think we’ve had a stronger presence in the local high schools this year,” Bralley said when asked why the number of students at the event had increased. “I’m hoping that they’ve been getting the information earlier and starting to consider CTC earlier.”
Many students were checking out the veteran services table to learn how being a member of a military family might help them pay for their education.
“Generally, they’re asking how (they) would apply for benefits,” said Patryce Kennerson, who works as a coordinator in the veterans services department at the college, “and how would these benefits get paid towards their education.”
Kennerson said students would have to go through the VA website to activate any benefits they might be eligible for.
Gonzalez said he had talked to some of the representatives about the classes he needed to take to get to his desired degree in gaming design. When asked if he was ready to start classes in August, he had only one thing to say.
“Definitely.”
