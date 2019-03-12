Meteorologists predict this should be the last cold spike before typical spring patterns come to the Central Texas area.
Tuesday’s fog, will give way to storms, according to Patricia Sanchez, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
“We’re looking for rain chances to go up,” Sanchez said. “There are going to be a lot of storms spreading through our area around 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. Wednesday.”
Sanchez said some of the storms coming from the west could become severe.
“Damaging wind is the main threat,” Sanchez said. “We cannot rule out isolated tornado threats.”
Sanchez said while rain is not expected to exceed an inch in some areas, drivers should use caution in areas prone to flooding.
The National Weather Service advises drivers to allot extra time for travel during rain or foggy conditions and to use headlights to maximize visibility for the driver and other vehicles.
High-beam lights can cause a glare making it more difficult to see down the road in foggy or rainy conditions, according to the National Weather Service website. If the driver’s vision is too impaired by the weather, they should turn on their hazard lights and pull into a safe location such as a parking lot of a local business.
Drivers should also follow other cars at an increased distance in case of sudden stops or changes in the traffic pattern, the website said.
As Wednesday progresses, the weather will clear, Sanchez said.
“It should be dry, but breezy in the afternoon — up to 30 mph,” Sanchez said.
The rest of the week will remain dry, she said.
Rain is limited to Wednesday, with a 100 percent chance of rain in the wee hours of Wednesday morning and dwindling down to 50 percent through the mid morning, Sanchez said.
The temperature will reach a high of 75 degrees Wednesday, with a low of 51 degrees in the evening.
Thursday the high temperature is expected to reach 65 degrees followed by a low of 39.
The coldest day of the week will be Friday with a high temperature of 57 degrees and a temperature drop to 37 degrees that night.
Saturday’s high temperature will be 59 degrees and the low, 41 degrees.
The temperature will rise to 61 degrees on Sunday followed by a low of 42 degrees.
Next week will start out with a high of 65 degrees Monday.
“Right now it looks like we’re going to start getting spring temperatures after this week,” Sanchez said. “The upper 50s Friday and Saturday is the coolest weather we should see before we go into a warming trend and more normal weather patterns for this time of year.”
Scattered storms will continue throughout the spring, with some severe storms here and there, Sanchez said.
For more information on local weather, visit www.weather.gov/fwd
