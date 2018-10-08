The Killeen area has already received some scattered rainfall today, and rain chances are expected to increase as Tuesday approaches before tapering off Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
"Half an inch to an inch of rainfall is expected between today and tomorrow in your area," Bianca Villanueva with the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth said on Monday. "The heaviest rainfall is expected tomorrow."
Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a press release earlier today ordering the Texas State Operations Center (SOC) to elevate its readiness level as a severe storm system moves across the state. Villanueva said the storm is an "upper level system that has been developing the past few days," but the worst of the weather from the storm should hit to the west of the Killeen area.
Rain chances are expected to rise to 70 percent during the day Tuesday before falling to 40 percent Tuesday evening. Skies are expected to be mostly clear Wednesday and Thursday before 20 percent rain chances return for the weekend.
The high temperatures are expected to be in the low 80s for the rest of the week while the lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Current rainfall for the Killeen area shows 0.6 inches of rain since the beginning of October. The current lake levels are 589 feet for Belton Lake and 614.01 feet for Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
