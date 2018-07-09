A front of scattered showers in the Killeen area is expected to peter out by Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
Tuesday’s forecast includes a 40 percent chance of scattered storms that have been familiar over the last two days, meteorologist Jason Dunn said. However, by Thursday, those rain chances will decrease to less than 10 percent as summer temperatures begin to pick back up.
“You’re just going to have some scattered stuff Tuesday and tapering off on Wednesday,” Dunn said.
Tuesday, the high will be 92 degrees with a low of 74.
On Wednesday, the high will be 94 degrees with a low of 74 in the evening.
Thursday’s highs will keep climbing to 95 degrees with a low around 74, Dunn said.
Dunn said the Killeen area has had less than quarter of an inch of rain so far in July. Dunn did not provide annual averages for the month.
As drought conditions continue statewide, the scattered storms didn’t translate into increased reservoir levels in area lakes.
According to Water Data for Texas, Belton Lake was 91 percent full Monday with 396,101 acre-feet of water in storage.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake was 83.9 percent full Monday with 191,025 acre-feet of water stored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.