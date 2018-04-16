The Killeen Main Library, 205 E. Church Ave., will be closed Saturday. It will reopen for normal hours Monday.
This closure is for scheduled improvements to repair flooring.
Copper Mountain Branch Library, 3000 S. W.S. Young Drive, will be open for normal business hours Saturday.
“The city of Killeen apologizes for any inconvenience caused by this closure and appreciates your patience as we improve this facility,” according to a news release from the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.