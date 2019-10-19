Scouts in Killeen from Troop 223B participated in the worldwide Jamboree on the Air/Jamboree on the Internet at American Legion Post 223 in Killeen.

The purpose of the event was two-fold — one, to teach the Scouts how to communicate in case cellphone reception is lost in a catastrophe, and two, for the Scouts to try to communicate with other Scouts across the world.

