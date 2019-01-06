Sears Holdings announced Dec. 28 its plan to close 80 locations around the country, including the Killeen store, in addition to the previous 182 stores already planned to shut down.
News of the closure made some residents head to the Sears location at the Killeen Mall on Saturday.
“I’ve bought all of my major appliances at Sears over the years,” said Killeen resident Christina Dixon. “I wanted to make sure that my warranties weren’t going to be affected.”
Although many of the three- to five-year warranties she purchased from the company were expired, Dixon said she would have to reconsider where she would make her next major appliance purchase in the future.
“I’ve had friends who bought from other stores and ended up with identity theft issues,” she noted. “So I’m not sure what I’ll do but hopefully I won’t have to worry about that for awhile.”
The mall was made aware of the closure at the same time as the announcement was made in December, according to Mardi Peaster, senior marketing and leasing manager at the Killeen Mall.
“Sears has been an anchor of the mall for almost 40 years but we look at this as an opportunity to meet the growing needs of our customers,” Peaster said.
Harker Heights resident Sandra Jacobson was at Sears on Saturday looking for the sales.
“I hadn’t heard if their closing sales had already started,” Jacobson said. “But I figured I’d come check if they had any yet, just in case.
“I used to shop here a lot but not anytime within the last year, no.”
The retailer that began as a mail order catalog in the 1880s has been in a slow
death spiral, hobbled by the Great Recession and then overwhelmed by rivals both down the street and across the internet, reported The Associated Press.
Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October. At the time of the filing, it operated about 700 Sears and Kmart stores.
With such a large space soon available in the local mall, Peaster said it was “too early to speculate” what kind of retailer could move into the location.
A spokesman with Sears Holdings could not immediately be reached for comment.
The Associated Press contributed to the story.
