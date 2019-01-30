The MOSS Foundation and Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen will be holding the 2nd Annual Historically Black Colleges and Universities College Fair on Saturday in honor of Black History Month.
According to the chairman of The MOSS Foundation, Scedric Moss, historically black colleges and universities will be in Killeen to assist students as they prepare for life after high school.
“Last year’s event had over 400 attendees and we anticipate a larger crowd this year,” he said. “This event is supported by Killeen ISD as well.”
The fair will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on the A&M-Central Texas campus in Warrior Hall, 1001 Leadership Drive in Killeen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.