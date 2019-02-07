The City of Copperas Cove Thursday received its second application for a special election for city mayor on April 27.
Ron Nelson joined the race against Bradi Diaz, who previously served as the city’s mayor from 2004 to 2006.
Per the City Charter, a special election must be held within 120 days following the death of Mayor Frank Seffrood, who died of cancer Dec. 28 at the age of 79. Seffrood was elected Dec. 11 to his second term as mayor, defeating Azeita Taylor in a runoff election for the post.
No other packets have been received to date, according to city spokesman Kevin Keller.
Residents of Copperas Cove may file for the race through Feb. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.