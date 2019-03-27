Andrea Williams-Mosley is a survivor.
The Killeen Independent School District educator battled breast cancer 13 years ago and overcame the challenge.
She was this year’s keynote speaker at Relay for Life of West Bell County survivor’s dinner on Tuesday evening.
“On July 14, it will be 14 years … One scripture that always came to me was ‘No weapon formed against me shall prosper,’ and I always say that to myself everyday,” Mosley told the audience.
The proud mother and wife was one of 50 people who attended the event. Many attendees are survivors of a form of cancer.
Jovann Furley, an Army veteran, is a 24-year breast cancer survivor. She is currently going through the battle again; this time stage 1B ovarian cancer.
“To support an organization like Relay for Life is more than just giving donations, its being part of a family. When I come to the survivor’s dinner, or Relay for LIfe, I see familiar faces and the next year they might not be here. This dinner is like we made it another year, hope to see you again soon,” she said.
The night started with dinner catered by O’Taste and See Catering, co-owned by Lillian Estes and Cindy Ellerb.
The company are supporters of the American Cancer Society as employees have expressed they too had family members who are cancer survivors.
Along with eatery, music and games; there were exchange conversations of hope and fighting the disease one day at a time.
Event lead Tina Phillips said although she is not a survivor she has supported the cause since 2001, as she has lost many loved ones to the disease.
Lynn Grossenbacher, this year’s emcee, gave her own testimony of her father who died from cancer several years ago.
“I didn’t always get along with my dad but eventually through this illness, it brought us closer. He was able to see his grandchildren and have memories with them,” she said.
For eight years, Star Group Veterans Helping Veterans have supported Relay For Life, through raising funds and bringing awareness.
The team was in attendance on Tuesday night.
“Cancer has an effect on everybody; from the person going through the battle to family members,” John Cook, Star Group’s team captain said.
By the end of the evening, hugs were exchanged and smiles became tears of hope.
American Cancer Society community development manager, Ashley Armstrong gave the audience encouragement.
“The mission of the American Cancer Society is alive and working right here in Bell County. You are the American Cancer Society. This progress and the lifesaving services we offer everyday are thanks to your commitment, passion, and fundraising efforts. Thank you for what you do,” Armstrong said.
For more information on how to support the Relay for Life of West Bell County, visit facebook.com/R4LofWestBellCoTX.
What: Relay for Life of West Bell County
When: April 27, noon to 10 p.m.
Where: Texas A&M University of Central Texas, 1001 Leadership Place
Registration: www.relayforlife.org/westbellcotx
