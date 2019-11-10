Church member and community residents stopped by the Trinity Baptist Church in Harker Heights after Sunday church services to browse the items for sale at the Missions Market Craft Fair. However, even though the sale was being hosted and run by the church, the proceeds were actually going to help the small community of Lasara in south Texas.

"Every year, members of the church go down and spend a week down there," church member Sandra Green said. "The ladies of the church that go down participate in a sewing ministry where we teach the women of Lasara to create their own crafts that they can sell. Each of the items on display here today was made by one of the women in Lasara."

