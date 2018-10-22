Republicans are planning a show of force in Bell County.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as well as U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn will campaign in Bell County on Tuesday — the second day of early voting.
The Cruz-Cornyn event is set for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Killeen Civic Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. This is one of several campaign stops for Cruz.
The first-term senator is being challenged by U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, a Democrat who represents El Paso.
Visit http://bit.ly/2ECQy3b to register for the Cruz rally.
Abbott will hold a get out the vote rally from noon to 2 p.m. at Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton. Visit http://bit.ly/2AkyBSR to register to Abbott’s rally.
The governor will stump for U.S. Rep. John Carter — who is in a competitive contest against Democrat and Air Force veteran MJ Hegar — and Texas House District 54 Republican nominee Brad Buckley, who earned Abbott’s endorsement on Monday.
Buckley, a Salado veterinarian, faces Democrat Kathy Richeron in the Nov. 6 election.
State Sen. Dawn Buckingham will also attend the Belton event, the Texas Tribune reported.
Abbott’s Bell County event is part of a 19-stop tour around the state to bolster the chances of down-ballot Republicans, according to the Tribune. The road trip comes as Abbott is expected to glide to victory over Democratic challenger Lupe Valdez.
