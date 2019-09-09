The Lions Club Park Senior Center will be hosting a Senior Health Fair for area residents age 55 and older. The event, which is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 17, will be free to the public, and attendees do not have to be senior center members.
According to a news release issued by the city, a variety of businesses and agencies that offer products and services for seniors will participate. They will host booths to provide information, giveaways and door prizes.
