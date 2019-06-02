BELTON — The Killeen High School Class of 2019’s top graduates urged classmates to appreciate the completed journey from elementary through high school, to push hard into the future and to enjoy doing it.
A total of 498 seniors graduated from Killeen High School on Sunday at the Bell County Expo Center.
Valedictorian Michael Tran recalled coloring with crayons in kindergarten and realizing some thought he was coloring outside the lines.
“I thought it would make sense to erase all the extra stuff,” he said.
The top-ranked graduate urged classmates to work diligently, not seeking perfection or positive judgement from others.
“Only your future self can judge your decisions,” he said.
He also remembered the first day of senior year and all the questions about being ready for the final year of school.
“For many, this will be the last time we see each other,” he said, but instead of considering the lasts he suggested remembering the firsts.
Some graduates, he said, were the first in their families to graduate from high school and some would be the first to continue to college. Many, he said, would see family members, including those deployed to faraway places for the first time in a long while.
He also praised first-year KHS Principal Kara Trevino, who greeted every graduate on the stage with a hug and a word of encouragement.
“I’m so proud of them,” she said following the commencement exercise. “We spend so much time with them, they become like our own. I shared a quick message with each of them. I want them to be happy and work hard and remember what we taught them.”
Salutatorian Joseph Denton urged his classmates to make a positive difference in the world and to enjoy life and not take too much too seriously.
Preparing for the graduation ceremony in the assembly hall outside the main arena, the salutatorian said he looked forward to one more time together as a class.
“I’ll remember the unity we shared here,” he said.
“This is such an amalgamation of cultures with the military influence here,” he said. “It shows it’s possible to have a melting pot. This is an embodiment of America.”
In his speech, Denton said it’s important to stand up for something you believe in and to make a difference in the world.
“Don’t take yourself too seriously,” he said. “Have fun with it.”
Senior class president George Crump said four years of high school passed quickly.
“The first day of school I remember thinking this is where I want to be,” he said, reflecting prior to the ceremony.
Crump said he would remember the family closeness of the school.
“I’ll remember the connections, the great teachers and a great school.”
Following the traditional senior circle and tassel turn on the arena floor, many of the new graduates hugged one another, some smiling and crying.
“I’m so excited,” said Littzy Paredes Brignoni following the ceremony. “I’m very happy. It took a lot of work to get here. The most memorable part will be the people. We’re so diverse and many of us grew up together.”
“I hope they remember what was said about caring for each other and being thankful,” Trevino said. “I hope they make a difference in this world.”
