Ricardo Pecina was one of the first seniors to return to the Killeen Senior Center at the Lions Club Park and is happy that the facility is reopened after being closed for about three months.
“It is wonderful to see that the center is open again,” he said. “I have been coming here with my wife every Monday, Wednesday and Friday for the last two years. We usually have lunch here and like to play cards.”
The center reopened its doors for local residents last week after a three-month closure for repairs.
The renovations were necessary after a water line break caused damage to the entire east end of the building. According to city public information officer Hilary Shine, minor repairs and replacements are still in process, but most center amenities are available for use.
The Lions Club Park Senior Center provides a variety of weekday programs and activities. It also gives senior residents the opportunity to connect with each other.
During the time of the repair, seniors had to use the Bob Gilmore Senior Center, which is across town at 2205 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
“This center is much more comfortable than Bob Gilmore,” said Juan Rivera, who visits the Lions Club Senior Center regularly to play dominos and pool. “Everybody has their own space here and it’s not so overcrowded.”
The Senior Center at the Lions Club Park provides separate rooms for dedicated activities like board games, playing pool, music classes and painting. The center also offers additional programs including alternating trips, dances and seasonal celebrations.
The Lions Club Park Senior Center is located at 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop and open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Opening hours are extended to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Memberships for the Lions Club Park Senior Center are free of charge for residents of age 55 and up as well as for their spouses. Some events will charge a small fee for supplies.
