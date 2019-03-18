Members of the Bob Gilmore Senior Center will be hitting the pickleball courts Thursday morning for a tournament with a purpose.
The seniors will host a pickleball tournament this week to raise money for Relay For Life, an annual event benefitting the American Cancer Society.
Pickleball is considered to be one of the fastest-growing sports in the country. It is a cross between tennis and racquetball, and is played on a small indoor court.
“It just goes to show that seniors can still be active,” Barbara Henke, fundraising committee member, said.
Tickets will not be sold for the event, but spectators are encouraged to make donations.
Tournament play will begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
The Relay for Life will take place from noon to 10 p.m. April 27 at the Texas A&M University-Central Texas Campus, 1001 Leadership Place.
Currently, eight teams are registered for the tournament.
